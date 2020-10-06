Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Difficult to say if its murder or suicide, submitted report to CBI on basis of evidence, says AIIMS' Sudhir Gupta

Sushant case: Mumbai top cop 'not surprised'; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report



Days after the findings of the forensic panel of AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case were reportedly revealed, the Shiv Sena alleged a conspiracy against the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:56 Published 18 hours ago

Sushant's sister Shweta shares throwback picture of the late actor



Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday, took to Instagram to share throwback picture of the late actor. #Shwetasinghkirti #SushantSinghRajput Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:55 Published 21 hours ago