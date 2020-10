Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 of cancer Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock's biggest groups, fuelled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson's hit Beat ItΒ and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65. πŸ‘“ View full article