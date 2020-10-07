Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dangerous Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico's Yucatan

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm with 145 mph (230 kph) winds Tuesday while following a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then continue on to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.

The worst of the immediate impact was expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

From Tulum to Cancun, tourism-dependent communities still soaked by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma could bear the brunt of the storm.

In Cancun, long lines snaked from supermarkets, lumber yards and gas stations as people scrambled for provisions under mostly sunny skies. Officials warned that residents should have several days of water and food on hand. Boat owners lined up at public ramps to pull their craft out of the water.

Mexico evacuated thousands of tourists and residents from coastal areas along its Riviera Maya. Some 160 shelters were opened in Cancun alone.

Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said Tuesday night that the government had made preparations, but “it is a strong, powerful hurricane." He said the area hadn’t seen one like it since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Some hotels that had exemptions because their structures were rated for major hurricanes planned to shelter their guests in place and testing their emergency systems.

When the alarm blared at the Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel, Lizeth Elena Garza Hernandez rushed out of her room carrying her 10-month-old daughter, Hannah. She had arrived Sunday from the northern Mexican border city of Reynosa with her husband, 4-year-old daughter and her parents-in-law.

“I'm scared because we don't know how it could impact here, because we've never been in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way

CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way 01:29

 The resort at Riviera Maya, Mexico has cleared the pool deck in anticipation of the storm.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Hurricane Delta [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta becones a dangerous Category 4 storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:39Published
Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan [Video]

Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan

A strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:04Published
11 Water Spouts Whirl from Storm on Offshore Rigs [Video]

11 Water Spouts Whirl from Storm on Offshore Rigs

Occurred on August 20, 2020 / Gulf of Mexico Info from Licensor: "We were preparing to evacuate an offshore rig just ahead of tropical storm Marco and Hurricane Laura, when we were surrounded by..

Credit: Viral Hog ContentPublished

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Delta could slam Mexico's Yucatan as Category 4 storm

 Forecasters say it's likely to head to Louisiana after hitting resort-studded part of Mexico.
CBS News

Hurricane Delta: Mexico braces for 'extremely dangerous' storm

 The Category 4 storm dramatically increased in intensity over the past 24 hours and is expected to make landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula by early...
Deutsche Welle

Hurricane center 'closely monitoring' tropical wave in Caribbean, could develop into 'Delta'

 As the 24th named storm of a busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season swirls off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, forecasters are monitoring an area of disturbed weather...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this