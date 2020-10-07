The Latest: Sri Lanka bans gatherings amid virus cluster Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Authorities in Sri Lanka have banned all public gatherings as a new cluster of coronavirus infections expands in the Indian Ocean island nation.



Health authorities said early Wednesday that the outbreak centered at a garment factory has risen to 830 confirmed cases while more than 1,000 people have been asked to quarantine at their homes.



The health ministry ordered a halt to gatherings such as exhibitions, parties, conferences, indoor or outdoor events, carnivals, musical shows and processions. Officials already imposed a curfew in two suburbs of Colombo where many of the patients live, closed schools and restrictws public transport.



The cluster emerged Monday, a day after Sri Lanka reported its first community infection in two months. The country has reported 3,733 cases during the pandemic, with 13 deaths.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Pentagon says top military leaders are under self-quarantine



— How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask? If in store or restaurant, have a manager make the request



— Virginia Gov. Northam has mild symptoms 2 weeks after virus diagnosis



— Despite decades of warnings about the fragile supply lines bringing protective gear from overseas factories to America’s health care workers, the U.S. was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.



— Hospitals and staff are stretched to their limits again in Madrid, where the surging number of COVID-19 patients in September forced an expansion of critical care beds into gymnasiums.



— Service workers in New Orleans who were laid off because of the coronavirus’s impact on the economy are earning a living by helping others survive during the pandemic.



— Follow AP's pandemic

