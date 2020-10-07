Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsula's resort-studded coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the Category 2 hurricane was centered about 65 miles (110 kilometers) east-northeast of Puerto Progreso in the afternoon, just off the northern edge of the peninsula. Delta had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), but was expected to gain strength again before lashing the U.S. Gulf coast.

Delta could make landfall, possibly as a Category 3 storm, sometime Friday south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The hurricane came ashore in Mexico around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday with top winds of 110 mph (175 kph). Officials said it caused no deaths or injuries, but did force hundreds of tourists to take refuge in storm shelters. It knocked out power to about 266,000 customers, or about one-third of the total on the Yucatan peninsula.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, said Carlos Joaquín González, the governor of the state of Quintana Roo.

“Fortunately, the most dangerous part of the hurricane has passed,” Joaquín González said, noting the big problem was downed trees that had knocked out power lines and blocked roadways.

Civil defense official Luís Alberto Ortega Vázquez said about 39,000 people had been evacuated in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and that about 2,700 people had taken refuge in storm shelters in the two states. Joaquín González said some tourists who had to take refuge at storm shelters had not yet been allowed to return to their hotels, where cleanup was underway, but said he hoped they would be able to by the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way

CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way 01:29

 The resort at Riviera Maya, Mexico has cleared the pool deck in anticipation of the storm.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan [Video]

Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan

A strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:04Published
Tropical Storm Delta breaks record as it moves toward Gulf Coast, could become hurricane [Video]

Tropical Storm Delta breaks record as it moves toward Gulf Coast, could become hurricane

Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane in the northern Gulf Coast later this week.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published
Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast [Video]

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Delta enters gulf after lashing Mexico

Hurricane Delta enters gulf after lashing Mexico Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico today and headed toward Louisiana, after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun.It toppled...
New Zealand Herald

How is Louisiana preparing for Hurricane Delta? Gov. John Bel Edwards shares updates

 As Category 4 Hurricane Delta heads towards the Gulf of Mexico, Gov. John Bel Edwards will share updates on how Louisiana is preparing.
Upworthy Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCTV News

Hurricane Delta: What we know about the storm heading toward the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta: What we know about the storm heading toward the Gulf of Mexico
Vox


Tweets about this

connie81894596

#connie RT @LANationalGuard: As Hurricane #Delta enters into the Gulf of Mexico, Soldiers with 205th Engineer Battalion assist @LouisianaCPRA to sh… 4 minutes ago

newscourier

The News Courier Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and headed toward Louisiana after making landfall just… https://t.co/5WPa6puD8W 11 minutes ago

AgnesClackett

Agnes Clackett Latest: Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico (from @AP) https://t.co/3OSRGU4a34 19 minutes ago

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico | Oct 7 - Delta had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph),… https://t.co/SF5rokCJym 38 minutes ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico https://t.co/piEMn3HvRp 39 minutes ago

Live5News

Live5News Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico https://t.co/HXjK6oafpq https://t.co/NPCgqPXKae 44 minutes ago

physorg_space

Phys.org Space News Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico https://t.co/IlEkdCqFSU 48 minutes ago

ppn_world

People Powered News 👩🏽‍💻➠🤖➠📱 US NEWS: 🌪🌀☔⛑ Hurricane Delta Enters Gulf of Mexico; Hurricane, Storm Surge Watches Issued For Gulf Coast Ahead of… https://t.co/4jhugP9VBI 52 minutes ago