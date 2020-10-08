Global  
 

Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur season 2 trailer top trend on YouTube, shows 'Bhaukal' is for real - Watch again!

Zee News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The much-talked-about trailer of 'Mirzapur Season 2' dropped a few days back and has ever since been a buzz maker online. The classic revenge drama has hit the right chord amongst fans as the 'Mirzapur 2' trailer has become a top trend on YouTube. 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao

Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & cast reveal their favorite characters | Aur Batao 18:01

 Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya...

