Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur season 2 trailer top trend on YouTube, shows 'Bhaukal' is for real - Watch again!

SpotboyE Pankaj Tripathi shares his favourite dialogue from Mirzapur, which one's your favourite? Let us know!… https://t.co/UmKdOnw8pQ 7 hours ago Achlendra Katiyar RT @ABPNews: #Mirzapur2 Cast In Pics: From #PankajTripathi To Vijay Varma, Meet The Lead Characters Of ‘Mirzapur 2’ https://t.co/sWDeuu6NuY 9 hours ago ABP News #Mirzapur2 Cast In Pics: From #PankajTripathi To Vijay Varma, Meet The Lead Characters Of ‘Mirzapur 2’ https://t.co/sWDeuu6NuY 9 hours ago Film Companion "There’s always pressure with part 2 of anything. You’ve already set the bar so high" #AliFazal in a candid chat wi… https://t.co/Y5Vqucwjm7 1 day ago Film Companion As we gear up to get our gangsters, gaalis, guns and Pankaj Tripathi on, here’s a refresher on what went down in se… https://t.co/vOfahRVDU6 2 days ago Film Companion #Mirzapur cast members @battatawada @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 and @divyenndu on the massive response to the show… https://t.co/yiX2DpU0WD 3 days ago MyMovieRack While progressing towards Season 2 let's refresh our memories from Season 1. Watch the recap now. #Mirzapur https://t.co/GlR8MXE4uh 3 days ago siddharth Such cold dialogues by the GOAT Pankaj Tripathi. Really excited for this season. Gaddi Par Kaun Baithega ? | Mirzap… https://t.co/au2LaDHN26 3 days ago