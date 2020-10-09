World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize as hunger surges Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger in regions facing conflict and hardship and at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.



The Rome-based United Nations agency has long specialized in getting assistance to some of the world’s most dangerous and precarious places, from air-dropping food in South Sudan and Syria to creating an emergency delivery service that kept aid flowing even as antivirus restrictions grounded commercial flights.



It provided assistance to almost 100 million people in 88 countries last year.



“With this year’s award, the (committee) wishes to turn the eyes of the world to the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, announcing the award in Oslo. “The World Food Program plays a key role in multilateral cooperation on making food security an instrument of peace.”



In honoring the U.N. food program, the Nobel peace committee was highlighting the need for global solidarity and multilateralism at a time of increasing polarization and go-it-alone nationalism.



The head of the organization said his entire team deserved the award.



“I know I’m not deserving of an award like this, but all the men and women around the world in the World Food Program and our partners who put their lives on the line every day,” David Beasley told The Associated Press by phone from Niger, where he was visiting Friday.



The organization has long been headed by an American, and U.S. President Donald Trump nominated the former Republican governor of South Carolina for the post in 2017.



