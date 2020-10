Video Credit: ANI - Published 4 days ago Amid pandemic, garba dancer designs special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume 02:31 For the first time in the recent history of Gujarat, there will be no 'Garba' during the Navratri festival due to COVID-19. But a Garba dancer in Ahmedabad has come up with something new. He has designed a special PPE kit-themed Navratri costume, which is made of plastic. "Though govt has banned...