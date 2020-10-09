Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William talks about climate change and his hopes for a 'better' world

New Zealand Herald Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Prince William talks about climate change and his hopes for a 'better' worldPrince William, Duke of Cambridge has spoken about climate change and global warming in a new virtual talk, where he discussed how the world has a decade to fix everything to ensure our lives won't be "worse".Speaking for Countdown...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges 01:35

 The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What is Prince William's wish for the world? [Video]

What is Prince William's wish for the world?

Prince William wants the world to live "healthier, cleaner, smarter and better".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published
V Muraleedharan raises terrorism, climate change issues at 75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting [Video]

V Muraleedharan raises terrorism, climate change issues at 75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on October 09 attended 75th United Nations General Assembly Ministerial Meeting of the Non -Aligned Movement via a video conference. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published
William previews his Ted Talk [Video]

William previews his Ted Talk

The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

mlrnbogi

bogi🌊 RT @bbblanchett: Cate Blanchett talks to Prince William about The Earthshot Prize; the most prestigious environment prize in history. Cate… 3 hours ago

NathanT64540594

GoGophs1999 @kkondik Every article I see talks about DEM loss on the Range, but fails to talk about DEM gains in the suburbs. I… https://t.co/HHIoesc0fK 5 hours ago

phytoponics

Phytoponics RT @cardiffuni: Saving the planet with Prince William and Sir David Attenborough's @EarthshotPrize prize. #CardiffGrad Adam Dixon (BEng 20… 12 hours ago

cardiffuni

Cardiff University Saving the planet with Prince William and Sir David Attenborough's @EarthshotPrize prize. #CardiffGrad Adam Dixon… https://t.co/wWAA2V3gZ9 12 hours ago

AimeeBisset

Aimee Bisset Prince William talks about the environment 🍃 #PrinceWilliam #environement #savethefuture #ecofriendly https://t.co/PSgiBnxJpQ 19 hours ago

Kaygirl8Lawana

lawana gilbert- Prince William discusses the environment in video call with Shakira When they talk about the environment No One sa… https://t.co/ltecpi5feQ 20 hours ago