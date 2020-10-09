Prince William talks about climate change and his hopes for a 'better' world
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has spoken about climate change and global warming in a new virtual talk, where he discussed how the world has a decade to fix everything to ensure our lives won't be "worse".Speaking for Countdown...
The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch,...