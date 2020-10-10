Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer Like, Dislike numbers turned off on Youtube; netizens say 'unfair'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood



Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published 6 days ago Akshay Kumar confirms Diwali release for 'Laxmmi Bomb', teaser out



Superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, will premiere digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali. #AkshayKumar #Laxmmibomb Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this