Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb trailer Like, Dislike numbers turned off on Youtube; netizens say 'unfair'

Zee News Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Laxmmi Bomb makers decided to hide the like and dislike number after lead actor Akshay Kumar was facing backlash in the comment section.
News video: 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer out now

'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer out now 00:53

 National award winner Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer is finally out now.

