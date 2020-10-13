|
Taapsee Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe's 'biggini shoot' video from Maldives goes viral, gets a reaction from Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan - Watch
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Actress Taapsee Pannu, her sister Shagun, cousins and boyfriend Mathias Boe are currently in the Maldives and having a ball! The Pannus shot a 'biggini shoot' (yeah, you read that right!) which actually their take on a viral video by Yashraj Mukhate of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame viral stuff.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this