Navratri 2020: Full schedule, puja timings, date and day-wise puja chart

Along with Navratri, the 5-day long Durga Puja festivity which is widely celebrated across the globe, and is a major festival of Bengalis is celebrated in autumn. This year it begins from October 22 to 26 respectively. 👓 View full article

