APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Quotes, thoughts and lesser-known facts about the Missile Man of India

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India gets hypersonic tech: What makes it superior & how it works | Oneindia News



India has joined the hypersonic missile club after successfully testing the technology from APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:47 Published on September 7, 2020 Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle



India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this