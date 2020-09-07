APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Quotes, thoughts and lesser-known facts about the Missile Man of India

India gets hypersonic tech: What makes it superior & how it works | Oneindia News
India has joined the hypersonic missile club after successfully testing the technology from APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence..
Watch: India successfully tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle
India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am..