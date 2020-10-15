Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
HONG KONG — Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilateral air travel bubble, re-establishing travel links as coronavirus infections in both cities decline.

Under the air travel bubble, travelers from Hong Kong and Singapore will not be restricted on their travel purposes, Hong Kong commerce minister Edward Yau said at a news conference on Thursday. This means that tourists from each city will be able to visit the other.

Both Hong Kong and Singapore temporarily closed their borders earlier this year, banning short-term visitors from entering as they fought to reduce coronavirus infections.

Under the air travel bubble, travelers will also not be subject to compulsory quarantine, provided they have taken coronavirus tests mutually recognized by both cities, with a negative test result.

Additionally, travelers are required to fly on dedicated flights, which will only serve air travel bubble travelers between Hong Kong and Singapore.

The launch date has yet to be announced.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

— Melania Trump says son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

— China fires 2 health officials following new virus outbreak

___

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a new record high, surpassing 9,000 confirmed cases in one day for the first time.

The Health Ministry says the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MY PRINCE EDWARD Movie - Stephy Tang, Pak Hon Chu, Hee Ching Paw [Video]

MY PRINCE EDWARD Movie - Stephy Tang, Pak Hon Chu, Hee Ching Paw

MY PRINCE EDWARD Movie Trailer (2019) - Plot synopsis: Serving countless newlyweds in Hong Kong's go-to one-stop-shop of cheap wedding supplies doesn't exempt Fong from social pressure to marry. Since..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:39Published
'We swam to Hong Kong for freedom half a century ago. What now?' – video [Video]

'We swam to Hong Kong for freedom half a century ago. What now?' – video

Hon Man Po is a freedom swimmer who fled China for Hong Kong. He arrived in 1968 after years of trying. Two years prior he swam for five hours in the dark from the mainland to Macau, where he made..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 05:09Published
Protesters take to streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday [Video]

Protesters take to streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday

Dozens of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday and began chanting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:27Published

Tweets about this

stsilversage

Domestic Diva RT @AlexInAir: Latest: Hong Kong and Singapore confirm a ‘travel bubble’ ✈️🇭🇰🇸🇬 • No restrictions, no quarantine • “Both our cities have… 37 minutes ago

Mngk

Maze RT @USRealityCheck: The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore Agree to New Travel Bubble Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilateral… 1 hour ago

Lwilken777

Lwilken (Official Page) RT @TravelEsquire: LATEST: Hong Kong 🇭🇰 and Singapore 🇸🇬 reach an in-principle agreement for a bilateral air travel bubble 🛫 🛬 🛫 during the… 2 hours ago

SurfnSunshine

Jeana Travels RT @TravelEsquire: LATEST: Hong Kong 🇭🇰 and Singapore 🇸🇬 reach an in-principle agreement for a bilateral air travel… https://t.co/Sp4XFFxw0n 2 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore Agree to New Travel Bubble Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilat… https://t.co/CvzpITzZdG 2 hours ago

biedexmarkets

Biedex Markets The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble#stockmarkets https://t.co/h3J8KV28oi 2 hours ago

LouisWPLG

Louis Aguirre The Latest: Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble https://t.co/XArjOAh98A 2 hours ago