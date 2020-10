Queenstown Lord of the Rings location opens to public in Kelvin Heights Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Some of New Zealand's most spectacular and film-famous backdrops will open again to the public, after 11 years.The location which appeared in the Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers became a pilgrimage site for movie fans until 2009,... Some of New Zealand's most spectacular and film-famous backdrops will open again to the public, after 11 years.The location which appeared in the Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers became a pilgrimage site for movie fans until 2009,... 👓 View full article

