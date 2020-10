Princess Anne to be 'kicked out' of royal inner circle when Charles becomes king Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Princess Anne could be one of the senior royals to be axed from the royal family when Charles becomes king, commentators warn.Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Express UK about what we can expect from Charles' succession... Princess Anne could be one of the senior royals to be axed from the royal family when Charles becomes king, commentators warn.Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Express UK about what we can expect from Charles' succession... 👓 View full article