Navratri 2020: Worship Maa Chandraghanta on day 3 — Mantra, significance, puja vidhi
Monday, 19 October 2020 () It is believed that Maa Chandraghanta blesses her devotees with grace, bravery and courage. Therefore, all the sins, physical sufferings, mental tribulations and ghostly hurdles of the devotees are eradicated.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on October 19. It marked the third day of Navratri Puja. On the third day, Devotees worship the third form of Maa Durga which is Maa Chandraghanta. Since in this form, Maa Chandraghanta wears a crescent moon on her forehead that resembles a...