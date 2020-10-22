Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana gives birth to baby boy, see first pics

Zee News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The Sarja family, including Chiranjeevi Sarja's actor brother Dhruva Sarja, his wife Prerana, took to social media to announce the good news. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston [Video]

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston

The actor shared an emotional social media post as he remembered his late wife on her 58th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Frankie Muniz to be a first-time dad [Video]

Frankie Muniz to be a first-time dad

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price are expecting their first child together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Idris Elba dismisses secret baby talk [Video]

Idris Elba dismisses secret baby talk

Idris Elba has shot down baby rumours, insisting he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are not parents to a secret child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

'Chiranjeevi Sarja Jr is here': Meghana Raj gives birth to baby boy with late husband

 35-year-old Chiranjeevi Sarja tragically passed away in June this year after suffering from a cardiac arrest.
DNA


Tweets about this