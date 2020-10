Nabin Kishore Sahoo RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Ahead of wedding, #NehaKakkar shares pics of how #RohanpreetSingh proposed to her https://t.co/yYVI0Jsi1Y 2 minutes ago

Zee News English Ahead of wedding, #NehaKakkar shares pics of how #RohanpreetSingh proposed to her https://t.co/yYVI0Jsi1Y 7 minutes ago

DevFan Ahead of wedding, Neha Kakkar shares pics of how Rohanpreet Singh proposed to her https://t.co/Gm2NVqU2uY 12 minutes ago

Breaking News 🇸🇴 Ahead Of Their Wedding, Neha Kakkar Shares Adorable 'PROPOSAL Pictures' From When Rohanpreet Singh Asked Her To Mar… https://t.co/dxZdrSiKoT 2 hours ago

FlickNook India Bride-to-be Neha Kakkar shares unseen photos of Rohanpreet's romantic proposal ahead of wedding - Times Now: Bride-… https://t.co/rYaGlAXoGy 3 hours ago

Nishant KrSrivastava RT @Spotboye: Ahead of their wedding, #NehaKakkar shares pictures from when #RohanpreetSingh proposed to her for marriage! #Television | #… 3 hours ago

SpotboyE Ahead of their wedding, #NehaKakkar shares pictures from when #RohanpreetSingh proposed to her for marriage!… https://t.co/NLh84wzSVK 3 hours ago