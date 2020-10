You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dolly Parton Watches Fan Covers on YouTube



On this episode of "You Sang My Song," country music legend Dolly Parton watches fan covers of her songs on YouTube. She listens to covers of her songs "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," and.. Credit: Glamour Duration: 16:34 Published 1 week ago Dolly Parton Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions



Country music superstar Dolly Parton answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. Is Dolly Parton a soprano? What was Dolly Parton's first song? Does Dolly do concerts? Does she write.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 08:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this @ProtestMusica RT @TOI_Books: American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton thinks of herself as a song-teller as she says 'she writes songs but tells a story'.… 19 hours ago TOI Books American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton thinks of herself as a song-teller as she says 'she writes songs but tells… https://t.co/q5bDHTrR1Q 21 hours ago Devdiscourse Dolly Parton thinks of herself as 'song-teller' https://t.co/LNMfP10wxM 1 day ago Jenkers News (ENG) Dolly #Parton thinks of herself as 'song-teller' https://t.co/hWwTWWzggH https://t.co/pX7nLcSPfJ 1 day ago