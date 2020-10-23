Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages as US hosts talks

SeattlePI.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — Heavy fighting raged Friday over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan traveled to Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries' decades-long conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's scheduled talks with Armenia and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers follow two failed Russian attempts to broker a cease-fire in the worst outbreak of hostilities over the region for more than a quarter-century.

The warring sides traded accusations early Friday involving the shelling of residential areas. Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said the town of Martakert and several villages in the Martuni region were struck by Azerbaijani rockets.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the claim and accused Armenian forces of targeting the Terter, Agdam and Agjabedi regions of Azerbaijan overnight.

Amid the relentless shelling, many residents have sought protection from rockets and artillery shells by moving into squalid basements.

A few families, including children and elderly women, found refuge in the basement of a school in Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh.

One of the residents who found shelter there, Nurvart, said her five sons were all at the frontline along with other ethnic Armenian residents of the region who joined the military amid the recent armed conflict.

“They are fighting for our right to live here,” said Nurvart, who refrained from mentioning her last name amid the hostilities.

Small children played and laughed as women cooked food and tried to warm up the cold, damp school basement.

Another woman hiding in the basement, Marina, vented her anger at the Azerbaijani authorities:

“All they know is how to kill," she said, not giving her last name in the jittery...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis 01:17

 The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh despite U.S. talks [Video]

Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh despite U.S. talks

[NFA] New clashes broke out between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh a day after talks in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the enclave in more than a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Martuni residents suffer as conflict rages on [Video]

Martuni residents suffer as conflict rages on

A Reuters crew witnessed shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Martuni on Tuesday. A Reuters television crew in Terter in Azerbaijan also said the city center was being shelled.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Fears mount as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles [Video]

Fears mount as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

The Russia-brokered Nagorno-Karabakh truce is buckling despite mounting calls from world powers to halt the fighting, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo among those urging greater commitment to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

As fighting rages in Nagorno-Karabakh, coronavirus spreads

 STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — People infected with the coronavirus pack into cold basements along with the healthy to hide from artillery fire in...
SeattlePI.com

Nagorno-Karabakh peace hopes slim before Washington talks

Nagorno-Karabakh peace hopes slim before Washington talks Reiterating Azerbaijan's main condition for ending the fighting, Aliyev demanded promises that his country will be handed back control of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Jerusalem Post

Azerbaijan, Armenia say U.S. to host talks over territorial dispute

 Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Tuesday their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this