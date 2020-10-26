Horror Movies of the 2000s: The Best Movies to Watch for Halloween Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Horror movies are making its rounds again as the Halloween season rolls in. Throughout the years, Hollywood has produced amazing movies in the said genre, here are the unforgettable ones from the 2000s. Horror movies are making its rounds again as the Halloween season rolls in. Throughout the years, Hollywood has produced amazing movies in the said genre, here are the unforgettable ones from the 2000s. 👓 View full article

