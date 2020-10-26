Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Horror Movies of the 2000s: The Best Movies to Watch for Halloween

HNGN Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Horror Movies of the 2000s: The Best Movies to Watch for HalloweenHorror movies are making its rounds again as the Halloween season rolls in. Throughout the years, Hollywood has produced amazing movies in the said genre, here are the unforgettable ones from the 2000s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Horror Movie Moments That Were Totally Improvised

Top 10 Horror Movie Moments That Were Totally Improvised 10:25

 Well, that was surprising. For this list, we'll be ranking the classic, iconic or memorable moments from horror cinema that were performed off the cuff or otherwise not included in the original script.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

London Brown can't get enough of scary movies [Video]

London Brown can't get enough of scary movies

London Brown sat down with Page Six to talk about his favorite way to celebrate Halloween, by watching scary movies. See why he loves "Friday the 13th" and what he does to calm the Halloween "scaries."

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:18Published
The Best Zombie Movies of All Time from A to Z [Video]

The Best Zombie Movies of All Time from A to Z

Ever wonder what the alphabet would look like if it consisted of your favourite infectious zombie movies? Join WatchMojo.com as we teach you the ABCs of Zombie Movies!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:33Published
The Bell Breakdown for your Halloween weekend! [Video]

The Bell Breakdown for your Halloween weekend!

It is Halloween weekend! If you prefer to stay home this year and relax, or maybe host a movie night, there are some new scary movies you can watch! Movie critic Josh Bell breaks them down - including..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Frighteningly good: The 10 best alternative horror movies to give you the chills at Halloween

Frighteningly good: The 10 best alternative horror movies to give you the chills at Halloween Halloween is upon us and a viewer’s thoughts naturally turn to all things nasty. We’ve all seen the horror classics, they get trotted out on TV every...
Belfast Telegraph

Horror Movies of the 2010s: Best Horror Movies To Watch on Halloween

Horror Movies of the 2010s: Best Horror Movies To Watch on Halloween Horror movies have come a long way over the years, and here are some of the best of them from the years 2010 to 2019. These movies can be added to your...
HNGN

Monster Mash: These are the best new horror movies to binge this Halloween

 Vampires and werewolves and mutant monsters, oh my! Also some really bad hair.
Ars Technica


Tweets about this