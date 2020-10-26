Horror Movies of the 2000s: The Best Movies to Watch for Halloween
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Horror movies are making its rounds again as the Halloween season rolls in. Throughout the years, Hollywood has produced amazing movies in the said genre, here are the unforgettable ones from the 2000s.
Well, that was surprising. For this list, we'll be ranking the classic, iconic or memorable moments from horror cinema that were performed off the cuff or otherwise not included in the original script.
London Brown sat down with Page Six to talk about his favorite way to celebrate Halloween, by watching scary movies. See why he loves "Friday the 13th" and what he does to calm the Halloween "scaries."
It is Halloween weekend! If you prefer to stay home this year and relax, or maybe host a movie night, there are some new scary movies you can watch! Movie critic Josh Bell breaks them down - including..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:00Published