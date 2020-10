Watch: Payal Ghosh joins RPI; says Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap



Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published 8 hours ago

Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's party



Actress Payal Ghosh has joined the Republican Party of India - A, which is led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale. She has been named as the vice president of womens wing of the party. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:49 Published 23 hours ago