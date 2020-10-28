New photo of Princess Beatrice's wedding revealed on Fergie's thank you note to fan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Princess Eugenie's Reception Dress Designer Zac Posen Shares Unseen Photo from Her Wedding Day



Zac Posen, who designed mom-to-be Eugenie's wedding reception gown, can't wait to meet her "new baby angel" Credit: People Duration: 02:21 Published 3 weeks ago Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding gown on display



The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her marriage took place. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published on September 24, 2020 Beatrice's wedding dress goes on show at Windsor



Exhibition goes on show at Windsor Castle of Princess Beatrice's weddingoutfit, loaned to her by the Queen for the nuptials in July. It features thetaffeta gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on September 23, 2020