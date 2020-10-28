Global  
 

New photo of Princess Beatrice's wedding revealed on Fergie's thank you note to fan

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
New photo of Princess Beatrice's wedding revealed on Fergie's thank you note to fanThe Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was as proud as a mum could be when her daughter Beatrice tied the knot.Now it looks like Fergie even wrote thank you notes for wedding guests on the couple's behalf, according to the Daily Mail.A...
