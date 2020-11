Aussie fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith announces pregnancy Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Melbourne model and fitness entrepreneur Steph Claire Smith has taken to Instagram to reveal she is expecting her first child with hubby Josh Miller.The 25-year-old shared an adorable snap of herself in a fitted white dress as Josh... Melbourne model and fitness entrepreneur Steph Claire Smith has taken to Instagram to reveal she is expecting her first child with hubby Josh Miller.The 25-year-old shared an adorable snap of herself in a fitted white dress as Josh... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this