Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos

Ishan Sharma RT @narendramodi: Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and… 3 seconds ago Samir Ranjan Swain RT @otvnews: Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May… 14 seconds ago Yogesh Sharma Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be health… https://t.co/sC1IPh6jGR 25 seconds ago