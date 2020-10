Gay couples tie knot for first time at Taiwan military wedding Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TAOYUAN, Taiwan: Waving rainbow flags and shedding tears of joy, two Taiwanese same-sex couples tied the knot on Friday at a mass wedding hosted by the military in another landmark for Asia's LGBT community. 👓 View full article

