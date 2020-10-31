8 Halloween looks to copy from celebrities

Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Looking for some inspiration for Halloween 2020? Then, we've got you covered. From Sonam Kapoor to Kim Kardashian, we have picked some of the most stylish Halloween costumes we have spotted till now. Take a look at these celebrity outfits and get inspired to slay Halloween 2020 in style:
It is Halloween weekend! If you prefer to stay home this year and relax, or maybe host a movie night, there are some new scary movies you can watch! Movie critic Josh Bell breaks them down - including..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:00Published