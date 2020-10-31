The Latest: Coronavirus leaves its mark on Halloween Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Ghosts, skeletons, princesses and black cats roamed the streets as usual this Halloween, but they kept their distance, wore face coverings and carried hand sanitizer in their quest for treats.



Like with everything else this year, the pandemic also left its mark on Halloween. Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.



But across the U.S., parents and costumed kids found ways to preserve the essence of the holiday Saturday while also observing the rules of social distancing.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will start a monthlong lockdown next week.



— Italy adds record 31,758 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.



— Germany’s Merkel pledging financial help for companies hit by partial shutdown.



— Two top Turkish officials who work closely with Turkey's president say they've tested positive for the coronavirus.



— Italian nurse sees the nightmare return of the coronavirus. The 54-year-old nurse saw the virus in the unmasked faces of fellow vacationers this summer and her worry grew.



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



JERUSALEM - Dozens of members of Israel’s Druze Arab minority stormed a hospital in northern Israel and seized the body of a sheikh who died from the coronavirus. Later Saturday, his followers held a large funeral for him against safety guidelines.



