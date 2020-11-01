Things To Do at Home

If you plan to party on Halloween, Zero Fatalities want to make sure you get home safe. The non-profit is teaming up with Lyft to offer discounted rides this weekend to prevent people from drinking and driving.
This guy was home alone when the lights at his house started flickering, and he could hear sounds of things dropping and knocking on the doors. He felt a paranormal presence in his basement that threw..
This guy and his mom experienced a paranormal encounter at their home. Their lights started flickering intensely, things started falling out of the roof, and the TV went on and off on its own. The son..