Peru's Machu Picchu reopens after Covid lockdown

Monday, 2 November 2020 () MACHU PICCHU (PERú) - The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the crown jewel of Peru's tourist sites, reopens Sunday after a nearly eight-month lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to enter the Inca citadel, while trapped in the Andean country during the coronavirus outbreak...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Tweets about this
Chris 🇺🇸 Peru's Machu Picchu reopens to tourists after 8-month coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/ybX4ejrMAZ via @foxnews18 minutes ago
Andy Vermaut Peru's Machu Picchu reopens to tourists after 8-month coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/4br1rP4mJO https://t.co/wIZV61U4Nd 18 minutes ago