You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ashlee Simpson welcomes baby boy



Ashlee Simpson is a mum of three - after welcoming baby son Ziggy with her husband Evan Ross. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 hour ago Puppies in shark costumes explore aquarium



Georgia Aquarium's exhibit 'SHARKS! Predators of the Deep' got a few furry visitors from the Atlanta Humane Society dressed in shark costumes. Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic) Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago Jaws or paws? Rescue pups dress up in shark costumes to visit Georgia Aquarium



These rescue pups dressed up in some adorable shark costumes for their visit to the Georgia Aquarium's new shark exhibit. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:49 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this