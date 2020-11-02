Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gaurav Wasan betrayed us, gave only Rs 2 lakh: Baba Ka Dhaba owner accuses YouTuber who shot his video

Zee News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The owner of Delhi eatery Baba Ka Dhaba Kanta Prasad on Monday said that Gaurav Wasan had betrayed the couple and gave an amount of only Rs two lakh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner alleges YouTuber of criminal conspiracy, files complaint

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner alleges YouTuber of criminal conspiracy, files complaint 04:14

 Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, filed a police complaint against Gaurav Wasan (who first shot his video and funds raised to help his wife and him. He alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan. Baba Ka Dhaba received immense love from people after his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AMU student leader Farhan Zubeiri booked after protests | Oneindia News [Video]

AMU student leader Farhan Zubeiri booked after protests | Oneindia News

SC refuses to extend security to Babri demolition case judge; RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asks why cricketers can't join politics; Finance secy says govt planning another stimulus package; Baba Ka Dhaba..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:25Published
Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News [Video]

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. 80-year-old..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral [Video]

'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral

People queued up at Baba Ka Dhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. "There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Baba Ka Dhaba owner files police complaint against YouTuber who shot his video - Here's what happened

 Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has accused Gaurav Wasan of not providing details of the financial transactions to him.
Zee News

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner files complaint against YouTuber, accuses him of misappropriation of funds

 Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery "Baba Ka Dhaba" in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAZee NewsHindu

Big disclosure by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan claims large sum of money deposited in Baba ka Dhaba's account

 Baba Ka Dhaba alleged that Gaurav told many people that 20 lakhs have come into my bank account. If 20 lakh rupees have come, where is that money?
DNA


Tweets about this