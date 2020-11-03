Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British court
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () US actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for her life.Domestic violence charities condemned messages posted on Twitter,...
Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun.
Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on...