Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British court

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British courtUS actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for her life.Domestic violence charities condemned messages posted on Twitter,...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says 01:43

 Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on...

