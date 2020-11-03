US election: Meghan Markle makes history as first 'royal' to vote in US election
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will make history today by becoming the first royal to vote in a US election. While Meghan and Harry famously quit royal duties earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles, where they have...
The wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will make British royal family history as its first member to vote in the US presidential election. The Duchess of Sussex is an American citizen. The couple now resides in Montecito, California, after withdrawing from their working senior royal family member...