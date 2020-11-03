US election: Meghan Markle makes history as first 'royal' to vote in US election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Melania Trump votes in Florida



First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 37 minutes ago First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day



First lady Melania Trump cast her vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Election Day. Florida is a battleground state. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:38 Published 4 hours ago Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Important Thing...



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were featured as a part of the Time 100 and used their platform to encourage people to vote. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:56 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Meghan Markle Votes in US Presidential Election in Another 'Royal Family First' Meghan Markle has pulled off yet another Royal Family first, as she becomes the first one of them to ever vote on a US presidential election.

HNGN 5 hours ago





Tweets about this