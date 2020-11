Capital of the Philippines passes anti-discrimination rulings Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Isko Moreno, mayor of Manila - the Filipino capital - signed an ordinance that will protect the city’s LGBTQ+ community from discrimination. 👓 View full article

