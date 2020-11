Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

King, Queen, Bishop takes Pawn, Knight takes Rook, Double Attack, Checkmate -- these are probably the most common terms when we think of chess. But when it comes to a movie plot, chess may be dull and uninteresting. That's not the case in The Queen's Gambit, a new Netflix original series about a young female chess prodigy, who's determined to break into this male-dominated world of competitive...