US Election: Twitter praises TV networks for honest headlines during Trump's speech

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
US Election: Twitter praises TV networks for honest headlines during Trump's speechWhile Donald Trump spoke for the first time since US election night, Twitter erupted, praising major networks for their honest headlines.During and after the President's speech, Twitter users flooded the social media platform with...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump v Biden: Their election night tweets

Trump v Biden: Their election night tweets 01:42

 A look at how the evening unfolded on Twitter, a platform used by bothpresidential candidates over the course of election night.

