You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Only 30 minutes of fresh air a day for Australians quarantining at hotel



An Australian woman in a mandatory hotel quarantine has shared footage of guests walking around the lobby during their 30-minute fresh air break. The footage filmed at a quarantine hotel in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:30 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Hotels inquiry calls for home quarantine for some international arrivals Hotel quarantine inquiry recommends some returned travellers can quarantine at home, monitored by ankle bracelets, while police should be on site 24/7 at hotels.

The Age 5 days ago