Prince Philip: Māori treated like 'museum pieces and domestic pets'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Prince Philip: Māori treated like 'museum pieces and domestic pets'A newly unearthed letter from Prince Philip reveals that the senior royal thought that Māori were treated in New Zealand like "museum pieces and domestic pets".The 1954 letter, written to Australian politician Sir Harold Hartley,...
