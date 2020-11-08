Prince Philip: Māori treated like 'museum pieces and domestic pets' Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A newly unearthed letter from Prince Philip reveals that the senior royal thought that Māori were treated in New Zealand like "museum pieces and domestic pets".The 1954 letter, written to Australian politician Sir Harold Hartley,... A newly unearthed letter from Prince Philip reveals that the senior royal thought that Māori were treated in New Zealand like "museum pieces and domestic pets".The 1954 letter, written to Australian politician Sir Harold Hartley,... 👓 View full article

