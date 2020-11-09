Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comedian Norm Crosby, deadpan mangler of words, dead at 93

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Norm Crosby, the deadpan mangler of the English language who thrived in the 1960s, '70s and '80s as a television, nightclub and casino comedian, has died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Norm Crosby, king of malatropes, dead at 93 from heart failure

 Norm Crosby, the deadpan mangler of the English language who thrived in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s as a television, nightclub and casino comedian, has died. He...
FOXNews.com

Norm Crosby, Comic Mangler of Language, Dies at 93

 Norm Crosby, the deadpan mangler of the English language who thrived in the 1960s, '70s and '80s as a television, nightclub and casino comedian, has died. He was...
Newsmax

Comedian Norm Crosby Dead at 93

 Norm Crosby, one of the top comedians in the '60s and beyond, has died. Crosby's wife said her husband succumbed to heart failure. His moniker was malaprops ......
TMZ.com