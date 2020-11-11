Zodiac signs who fall in love for money

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Almost every person looking for love has a wishlist of traits they would want to see in their partner. It could be physical features or personality traits but don't be surprised when we tell you that there are some who are more likely to fall in love for money and for them, it is the greatest prize of all. While there's no price on love, for these zodiac signs, the gift of money helps their heart beat a little faster.
A dedicated daughter has got a job in a care home - so she can keep seeing her dad through the pandemic.Nina Ambrose, 49, was devastated when lockdown rules meant she couldn't visit her father Roger,..