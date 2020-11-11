Global  
 

Prince Charles' bombshell confession to Princess Diana night before wedding

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Prince Charles' bombshell confession to Princess Diana night before weddingPrince Charles told Princess Diana he didn't love her the night before the couple tied the knot, according to the Princess of Wales' former astrologer.Speaking on new ITV documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, Penny...
News video: Prince Charles Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding, Her Friend Claims

Prince Charles Told Princess Diana He Didn't Love Her the Night Before Their Wedding, Her Friend Claims 00:50

 Penny Thornton, an astrologer consulted by Princess Diana, spoke out about the bombshell claim in ITV's new documentary

