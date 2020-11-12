Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi's film is a peculiar play of emotions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra



Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:08 Published 5 hours ago ‘I don't like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi



Pankaj Tripathi may play gangsters of all hues but the actor’s personal choice is the exact opposite. The actor, who will be seen playing a gangster in the upcoming Anurag Basu film Ludo, says he.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:04 Published 3 days ago Ludo Movie - Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi



Ludo Movie Trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A dark comedy anthology, which was supposed to be center on unavoidable jeopardize of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:48 Published 3 weeks ago