Make a mirror rangoli this Diwali 2020!
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Mirror decorations can make anything look celebratory. Try to play with them on your rangoli this time. Decorative mirrors are available in different shapes and sizes in the market. Select a design that can make the mirrors look good together and buy the mirrors accordingly. Choose from square, round or the iconic paisley shapes and put them together in a creative rangoli design.
