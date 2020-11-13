The soft power of the political spouse Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Meet the 'kitchen Cabinet' from Jill Biden, to Carrie Symonds, Cherie Blair, Michelle Obama and Samantha Cameron. Is the role of world leaders' partners greatly underrated? asks Rosa Prince. The exit of Lee Cain, Downing Street's...

