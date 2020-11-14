Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Children’s Day 2020: Know about the history and significance of November 14

Zee News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year with much fun and frolic across India. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was born on November 14, 1889.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15)

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15) 00:58

 This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts. November 15, 1867. The first stock ticker was presented in New York City. The stock ticker got its name from the sound made by the machine's printer. Using the telegraph technology of the day, Edward Calahan configured the machine to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mom sparks family drama after taking 'day off' from parenting: 'Take time for yourself' [Video]

Mom sparks family drama after taking 'day off' from parenting: 'Take time for yourself'

A fed-up mother locked herself in her bedroom to play video games.She went on Reddit’s "Am I the A******" forum to explain what happened between her and her husband.The couple has four children..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB on Nov 13, Gabriella’s day 2 of questioning [Video]

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB on Nov 13, Gabriella’s day 2 of questioning

Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for day 2 of questioning. She appeared before the agency on November 11 November 2020. Arjun Rampal..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw [Video]

Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw

Far-right supporters in Poland clash with police Wednesday (November 11) during an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Children’s Day 2020: History, Importance, and Significance
Indian Express

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: History, facts, significance, treatment

 National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 to educate people about cancer
DNA