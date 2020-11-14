Drag Diva Lockdown Returns For Lockdown 2.0
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Facebook group Drag Diva Lockdown, was initially established on April 9th; as a response to the March 2020 lockdown. Paul Doble and two friends; decided they wanted to bring light and laughter into the homes of the incarcerated, while simultaneously protecting our precious drag scene. By J...
Facebook group Drag Diva Lockdown, was initially established on April 9th; as a response to the March 2020 lockdown. Paul Doble and two friends; decided they wanted to bring light and laughter into the homes of the incarcerated, while simultaneously protecting our precious drag scene. By J...
|
|
You Might Like