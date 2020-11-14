Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Govardhan Puja 2020: Puja timings, date, history and significance

Zee News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Govardhan Puja or Bali Pratipada is celebrated every year on the day after Diwali. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Govardhan Puja 2020: Date, puja timings, history, importance and significance
Indian Express

Ahoi Ashtami 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

 On Ahoi Ashtami, mothers observe fast for the well-being of their children.
DNA

Diwali 2020: Date, puja timings, history, importance and significance
Indian Express