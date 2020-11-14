Chinese hyperstore apologises for labelling L, XL and XXL-sized women as 'rotten'
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Major Chinese supermarket chain, RT-Mart has apologised to customers after it featured a size chart labelling L, XL and XXL-sized women as "rotten" and "terrible".A photo of the sign went viral on Weibo – a Chinese social media...
